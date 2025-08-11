Senate chairman Gilani’s son robbed of expensive watch in Barcelona  

BARCELONA – Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani, Member of the National Assembly and son of Senate Chairman and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, was deprived of a luxury wristwatch during a visit to Barcelona, Spain.

The unidentified thieves snatched the watch from Abdul Qadir Gilani and fled the scene. The reports suggested that the wristwatch valued at €56,000 — equivalent to around Rs18.5 million in Pakistani currency.

Abdul Qadir Gilani is currently in Barcelona on a leisure trip.

The local authorities launched investigation into incident but so far, no clue of watch or the thrives.

Europe which shares border with Ukraine is facing influx of people from war-hit states including Ukraine.

The law and order situation in Europe, especially after Russia-Ukraine war is quite weak.

On other hand, changing world scenario after Trump and his tariff policies towards Europe have also put it at tough economic fronts.