Senate approves resolution for celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi PBUH across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Senate of Pakistan on Friday unanimously approved a resolution calling for nationwide celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH) with full enthusiasm. The resolution commemorates the 1,500th anniversary of the birth of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH) and was presented by Senator Irfan Siddiqui.

The Senate session, chaired by Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani, also approved a resolution on Independence Day, presented by Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazir Tarar, recognizing the historic significance of the day and the “Battle of Right.”

However, the session witnessed the low attendance as many senators were absent. During the question hour, 99 percent of supplementary questions could not be addressed, and only one question was completed within ten minutes.

Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani expressed concern over the lack of participation, noting that although ministers were present, most senators were absent, preventing the full question hour from being conducted.