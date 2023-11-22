LAHORE – State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC) has made it compulsory for private empaneled hospitals to obtain regular licenses from the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) for continuing to provide services under Sehat Sahulat Program.

Earlier, SLIC has empaneled private hospitals having provisional PHC licenses.

On the recommendations of Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC), SLIC has directed empaneled private hospitals to attain regular licenses from PHC before November 30 to avoid suspension of services.

“After the deadline, all private empaneled hospitals failing to obtain a Regular License/qualify for a Regular License shall be suspended and no UHI claim shall be processed for such facilities”, the letter sent to administrators of empaneled hospitals reads.