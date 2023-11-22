Entry-level bikes are mostly used by millions for daily commutes and Honda CD 70 remained the most suited ride for most users due to its simple design, low-cost maintenance, and good fuel average however the elevated price has forced many buyers to look for easy installment options.
The bike topped sales charts despite the presence of other players. Honda CD 70 has undergone several facelifts and it still leads the 70cc segment with strong resale value in the local market.
In year 2023, Honda jacked up bike prices at least six times in 2023. Here are some easy installment plans to get the new Honda CD 70 2024.
Honda CD 70 Installment Plans 2023
Installment plan with Meezan Bank
Installment plan with Bank Alfalah
|Honda CD 70 2024 model
|Total Price Rs157,900
|3 Months Plan
|Rs52,700 (zero mark-up)
|6 Months Plan
|Rs26,300 (zero mark-up)
|9 Months Plan
|Rs20,465
|12 Months Plan
|Rs16,100
|18 Months Plan
|Rs11,700
|24 Months Plan
|Rs9,500
|36 Months Plan
|Rs7,300
Installment plan with MCB
|Honda CD 70 2024 model
|Total Price Rs157,900
|3 Months Plan
|Rs52,630 (zero mark-up)
|6 Months Plan
|Rs26,300 (zero mark-up)
|12 Months Plan
|Rs16,100
|18 Months Plan
|Rs11,700
|24 Months Plan
|Rs9,600
|30 Months Plan
|R8,300
|36 Months Plan
|Rs7,505
Honda CD 70 latest price
Last months, rumors were rife that Honda and many other companies announced a big drop in the prices of bikes, as Pakistani currency appreciated against the US dollar. The report turned out to be false as prices of Honda CG125, Honda CD 70, and other models were never reduced.
