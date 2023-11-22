Entry-level bikes are mostly used by millions for daily commutes and Honda CD 70 remained the most suited ride for most users due to its simple design, low-cost maintenance, and good fuel average however the elevated price has forced many buyers to look for easy installment options.

The bike topped sales charts despite the presence of other players. Honda CD 70 has undergone several facelifts and it still leads the 70cc segment with strong resale value in the local market.

In year 2023, Honda jacked up bike prices at least six times in 2023. Here are some easy installment plans to get the new Honda CD 70 2024.

Honda CD 70 Installment Plans 2023

Installment plan with Meezan Bank

Installment plan with Bank Alfalah

Honda CD 70 2024 model Total Price Rs157,900 3 Months Plan Rs52,700 (zero mark-up) 6 Months Plan Rs26,300 (zero mark-up) 9 Months Plan Rs20,465 12 Months Plan Rs16,100 18 Months Plan Rs11,700 24 Months Plan Rs9,500 36 Months Plan Rs7,300

Installment plan with MCB

Honda CD 70 2024 model Total Price Rs157,900 3 Months Plan Rs52,630 (zero mark-up) 6 Months Plan Rs26,300 (zero mark-up) 12 Months Plan Rs16,100 18 Months Plan Rs11,700 24 Months Plan Rs9,600 30 Months Plan R8,300 36 Months Plan Rs7,505

Honda CD 70 latest price

Last months, rumors were rife that Honda and many other companies announced a big drop in the prices of bikes, as Pakistani currency appreciated against the US dollar. The report turned out to be false as prices of Honda CG125, Honda CD 70, and other models were never reduced.