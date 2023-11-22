KARACHI – Pakistani rupee advanced its winning streak against the greenback, amid signs of economic recovery.

Data shared by the central bank shows the local currency continues recovering losses against the USD for the fifth consecutive session and it settled at Rs285.13.

On Wednesday, the local unit moved up by Rs0.66.

Dollar rate price in Pakistan today

In open market, rupee gained 75 paisas for both buying and selling, closing at 283.50 and 286.50, respectively.

USD to PKR