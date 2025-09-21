National Men’s U19 One-Day Cup begins

LAHORE – The National Men’s U19 One-Day Cup began on Sunday, September 21.

As many as 18 teams from 16 regions are competing for the title in Charsadda, Muridke, Peshawar, and Sheikhupura in a total of 72 group matches.

The final of the tournament has been slated for Tuesday, October 14, while the venue for the final will be announced later. The PCB has set aside a prize pot of PKR 3.475 million, with the winner taking PKR two million and the runner-up getting PKR one million.

The best batter, bowler, wicket-keeper and player of the tournament will get PKR 100k each, while the player of the final will be awarded PKR 75k. The tournament also marks the continuation of Pakistan’s build-up towards the next iteration of the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2026 in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The 18 teams have been divided into two groups, with Group A comprising Abbottabad, Faisalabad, Karachi Blues, Lahore Blues, Larkana, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta, and Sialkot.

The Group A matches will take place at Sheikhupura Cricket Stadium, Rana Naveed-ul-Hasan Cricket Academy, Sheikhupura and Lahore Country Club, Muridke Ground 1 & 2.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Bahawalpur, Dera Murad Jamali, FATA, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi Whites, Lahore Whites, and Rawalpindi make up Group B.

The Group B matches have been scheduled to take place in Peshawar’s Hayatabad Sports Complex, Mir Awais Cricket Ground and Shama Cricket Ground and Ishfaq Cricket Ground in Charsadda.

Each team will play eight matches in their respective group before the two table toppers from each group will face off in the 14 October final.

Groups

Group A – Abbottabad, Faisalabad, Karachi Blues, Lahore Blues, Larkana, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta, and Sialkot

Venues – Sheikhupura & Muridke

Group B – Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Bahawalpur, Dera Murad Jamali, FATA, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi Whites, Lahore Whites, and Rawalpindi

Venues – Peshawar & Charsadda

Round one fixtures:

21 September

Group A

Abbottabad v Multan at Sheikhupura Cricket Stadium

Sialkot v Faisalabad at Lahore Country Club Muridke Ground #2

Lahore Blues v Peshawar at RNCA Stadium, Sheikhupura

Larkana v Quetta at Lahore Country Club Muridke Ground #1

Group B

Rawalpindi v Karachi Whites at Hayatabad Sports Complex, Peshawar

FATA v Dera Murad Jamali at Mir Awais Cricket Ground, Peshawar

Bahawalpur v Hyderabad at Shama Cricket Ground, Peshawar

Lahore Whites v Azad Jammu and Kashmir at Ishfaq Cricket Ground, Peshawar