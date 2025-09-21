Chughtai Lab, American Lycetuf among 68 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 68 illegal commercial buildings and premises defaulter of commercialisation fees in various housing schemes on Friday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 13 buildings in Samanabad, 25 in Gulberg, New Garden Town and Faisal Town, and 30 in Valencia Town during operations against illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Chughtai Lab, Servaid Pharmacy, American Lycetuf, Step Schools, JPS School System, beauty salon, bakeries, private hospital, workshops, food outlets, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I, Assad-uz-Zaman, and Chief Town Planner II, Azhar Ali, supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the assistance of the Police.

LDA officials said that several notices were sent to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violations of bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and non-payment of commercialisation fees.