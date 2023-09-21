RAWALPINDI – Pakistan armed forces killed eight terrorists in two different operations in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media affairs wing said Thursday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said forces conducted intelligence-based operations in two KP districts that resulted in the killing of eight militants and the apprehension of five terrorists and their facilitators.

The first operation was held in the general area Jani Khel, Bannu District, where intense fire exchange took place between own forces and terrorists. As a result, six terrorists were sent to hell while five were apprehended.

Forces conducted a second operation in general area of Datta Khel, North Waziristan District, in which two militants were neutralized in fierce encounters between security forces and terrorists.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed terrorists. Sanitization of the surrounding areas is being carried out to neutralize any other terrorists found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation.

ISPR said the security forces of Pakistan remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism.