SECP unveils multilingual guides, digital platform to promote foreign investment

ISLAMABAD – The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has unveiled Promoters Guides in eleven languages, including eight foreign and three local languages, to enhance public facilitation and promote foreign investment.

As per the press release issued by the SECP on Wednesday, these translated guides aim to assist entrepreneurs, business promoters, and startups—both local and foreign—in navigating the regulatory framework with ease.

The guide is available in foreign languages, including Arabic, Chinese, English, Japanese, Spanish, German, Korean and Turkish, while local languages include Sindhi, Balochi and Pashto.

These resources provide practical steps, a clear guide, and essential insights into company registration procedures.

While the online registration portal, eZfile, represents a significant technological advancement, its successful adoption requires ongoing user education and support to ensure stakeholders can effectively navigate the new system.

This need is addressed by providing comprehensive user manuals, video tutorials, FAQs, promoters’ guides, a digitalised complaint management system, dedicated support services and an extensive awareness outreach.

In addition to its digital initiatives, the regulatory framework has been simplified by reviewing the existing 10 regulations and merging/omitting multiple forms, resulting in a reduction in the number of statutory forms from 75 to 28, eliminating duplication, and ensuring clarity.

In this regard, a consolidated single set of “Companies Regulations 2024” was issued on 12th February 2024, covering the regulations for company incorporation and post-incorporation compliance and reporting, issuance of license under Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2017, further issue of share capital, group registration, easy exit of companies, buyback of shares, registration of intermediaries, etc.

The regulations also contain standard forms and application samples for ease of compliance. Detailed Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on the Companies Regulations, 2024, which are accessible through the website.