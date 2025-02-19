Reform education sector

THE direction by Sindh Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to carry out a special audit of the province’s educational boards is a timely and necessary intervention.

The reports of students receiving inflated marks in exchange for money are deeply concerning and call into question the very integrity of our examination system.

If we fail to address these issues now, we risk further eroding the trust placed in our educational institutions, which is vital for the future of our students and the country.

The PAC’s move to conduct a special audit covering the years 2022 to 2024 is a crucial step in holding educational boards accountable. It highlights the need for a robust examination system that is both fair and transparent.

By scrutinizing financial expenditures and the grading mechanisms within these boards, the audit aims to uncover any irregularities and establish a clear, accountable process moving forward. However, while this is an important step, it should not be the final one in the long-term effort to restore the credibility of our educational system.

What is equally concerning is the prevalence of cheating in examinations. Reports of students resorting to unfair means to secure marks, often with the tacit approval or active participation of corrupt officials, are alarmingly common. This manipulation not only devalues the qualifications that students earn but also compromises the quality of education in the province.

Such practices will only create a generation of students who are ill-prepared to meet the challenges of the real world. The need for comprehensive educational reforms in Sindh, and indeed across Pakistan, cannot be overstated. It is clear that irregularities within the educational system are symptoms of a deeper issue: the lack of an effective, transparent framework for education.

While the audit initiated by the PAC is a step in the right direction, it must be followed by sustained efforts to overhaul the education system, ensuring that it provides quality learning and is free from corruption at all levels. This requires better teacher training, improved infrastructure and more stringent monitoring and evaluation of educational boards.

If we have to foster a generation that is truly capable of driving the country forward, it is essential that our education system undergoes a fundamental transformation. This is about creating an environment that values learning, intellectual growth, and merit. Our future depends on it.