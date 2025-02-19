Fazal Muqeem urges practical steps to facilitate KP’s business community

Business-friendly environment vital for trade, investment in KP: Faisal Zahid Malik

President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce & Industry Fazal Muqeem Khan has urged the federal and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments to take practical steps to address traders’ grievances and create an enabling business environment.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer Mr Faisal Zahid Malik during a meeting here at the Chamber’s office.

Senior Vice President of Sarhad Chamber Abdul Jalil Jan, Vice President Shahryar Khan and office-bearers of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce & Industry were also present on the occasion.

Fazal Muqeem welcomed Mr Faisal Malik at his office and highlighted the role of media in promoting business activities in the country. He briefed the Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer about the challenges being faced by the traders’ community due to persistent gas loadshedding, security and law & order issues. Given the present circumstances, the trader community is faced with serious challenges and the business conditions are becoming cumbersome, he said, recommending a complete overhaul of the business sector.

He called for establishment of a one window facility in KP to provide all necessary services and clearances to the business community under one roof, aiming to simplify business registration and licensing processes, reduce bureaucratic hurdles, and enhance the ease of doing business in KP.

Both sides also discussed the importance of maintaining law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa calling for adopting strategies to enhance security and stability in the province.

The challenges faced by businesses and industries in the Kurram Agency also came under discussion including infrastructure development, security concerns, and access to basic services and Mr Muqeem hoped the situation would soon normalize and the provincial government would restore peace and business activities there.

Mr Faisal Malik assured the President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce & Industry that he would take up the issues with the provincial as well as the federal governments. Non-stop business activities, he said, could play a vital for business growth and economic prosperity therefore the government should create an environment that could support them. President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce & Industry Fazal Muqeem expressing gratitude to Mr Faisal Zahid Malik presented him a shield as token of appreciation.