Scorchers thrash Shaheens to reach Top End T20 Series final

DARWIN – Perth Scorchers beat Pakistan Shaheens by 48 runs in the semi-final of the Top End T20 Series at the Gardens in Darwin on Sunday to reach the final.

After being put into bat by Shaheens skipper, Scorchers reached 155 for eight in their allocated 20 overs. They lost six wickets for 69 in the middle overs due to complete domination by spinners Faisal Akram, Mehran Mumtaz and Saad Masood.

At that point, Nicholas Hobson was joined by Matthew Kelly, and the pair added 44 runs for the seventh wicket. Scorchers eventually finished on 155, setting a 156-run target for the visitors.

Hobson top-scored with a 43-ball 59, followed by Kelly, who contributed 23.

Shaheens’ Saad was the most successful bowler, taking three wickets for 21 runs, while Mehran and Mohammad Wasim Jnr bagged two wickets each. Faisal picked up a wicket, conceding 36 runs in the process.

In reply, Shaheens lost three wickets with just 17 runs on the board. Khawaja Nafay and captain Irfan Khan then came together and added 38 runs for the fourth wicket. Nafay was run out for 26 off 24 balls.

Irfan was dismissed for 17 off 15 balls, hitting one four. After the departure of the skipper, Shaheens lost wickets in quick succession and were bundled out for 107 in 17.1 overs.

For Scorchers, Keaton Critchell took three wickets, while Bryce Jackson and Kelly bagged two each.

Scores in brief:

Perth Scorchers: 155-8 (Nicholas Hobson 59, Teague Wills 29, Matthew Kelly 23; Saad Masood 3-21, Mehran Mumtaz 2-18, Mohammad Wasim Jnr 2-35)

Pakistan Shaheens: 107 all out (Khawaja Nafay 26, Mohammad Wasim Jr 25; Keaton Critchell 3-13, Matthew Kelly 2-8, Bryce Jackson 2-14)

Player of the match – Keaton Critchell (Perth Scorchers)