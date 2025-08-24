Lahore, Punjab weather: More widespread rains predicted

LAHORE – More widespread monsoon rains with isolated heavy falls are predicted in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Sunday evening/night and the next two days with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low-pressure system lies over northern Balochistan. Strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal penetrate the upper and central parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over most upper parts of the country.

Under these conditions, more intermittent monsoon rains are predicted in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Mianwali, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sargodha, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Bhakkar, Khushab, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Multan, Rajanpur and DG Khan on Sunday evening/night and the next two days. Isolated heavy falls may also occur during the period.

Significant rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, northeast Punjab, and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan.

Downpour may cause urban flooding in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Sargodha. Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable areas of Murree and Galiyat.

Heavy rains may damage dilapidated buildings, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels. Citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to vulnerable areas and keep updated about the latest weather forecast.

Lahore’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32°C and 34°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, rain occurred in Lahore and parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Gujrat 126, Gujranwala 75, Islamabad (Airport 70, Saidpur 64, Golra 55, City 41), Sialkot (Airport 70, City 34), Murree 68, Jhelum 62, Bahawalnagar 38, Hafizabad 36, Rawalpindi (New Kattarian 33, Shamsabad 32, Bokra 27, Katcheri 27, Pirwidahi 22, Gawalmandi 21), Bhakkar 31, Mandi Bahauddin, Chakwal 26, Lahore 22, Mangla 21, Sheikhupura 18, Attock 10, Faisalabad 05, Mianwali 03, Toba Tek Singh, Layyah 02, Sargodha, Shorkot 01

Sahiwal remained the hottest place in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 40°C. The maximum temperature in Bahawalpur and DG Khan was recorded at 39°C.

The maximum temperature in Lahore was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 96 per cent.