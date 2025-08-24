Islamabad, Pakistan weather: More rains, heavy falls likely

ISLAMABAD – More intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Sunday evening/night and the next two days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low-pressure system lies over northern Balochistan. Strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal penetrate the upper and central parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over most upper parts of the country.

Under these conditions, more intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, northeast/eastern Punjab, Potohar region, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday evening/night and the next two days. Rains are also expected at isolated places in southeast Sindh.

Widespread rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan. Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir.

Heavy rains and windstorms may damage dilapidated buildings, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels. People have been advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to vulnerable areas to avoid any mishap.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32°C and 34°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 31°C and 33°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, rains occurred in the twin cities and parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit, Baltistan and Kashmir during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Gujrat 126, Gujranwala 75, Islamabad (Airport 70, Saidpur 64, Golra 55, City 41), Sialkot (Airport 70, City 34), Murree 68, Jhelum 62, Bahawalnagar 38, Hafizabad 36, Rawalpindi (New Kattarian 33, Shamsabad 32, Bokra 27, Katcheri 27, Pirwidahi 22, Gawalmandi 21), Bhakkar 31, Mandi Bahauddin, Chakwal 26, Lahore 22, Mangla 21, Sheikhupura 18, Attock 10, Faisalabad 05, Mianwali 03, Toba tek Singh, Layyah 02, Sargodha, Shorkot 01

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Takht Bai 79, DI Khan 51, Parachinar 40, Dir (Upper 29, Lower 23), Kakul 26, Malam Jabba, Balakot 16, Kalam 07, Peshawar 06, Pattan 04, Cherat 03, Saidu Sharif 01

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 45, Garhi Dopatta 33, Rawalakot 14, Kotli 10

Gilgit-Baltistan: Bunji 09, Bagrote 07, Gilgit 06, Astore 05, Chilas 02

Sindh: Karachi (Surjani Town 06, Orangi Town 05, Nazimabad, University Road 03)