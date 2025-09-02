School Students to Enjoy 2 Holidays in Pakistan; full details here

ISLAMABAD – Schools in parts of Punjab have reopened after 90-day break, but students can look forward to an extended weekend as a public holiday has been announced this week.

All government and private educational institutions have resumed physical classes, except in areas affected by recent floods. The Punjab and federal governments have declared September 6 a public holiday in observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

With holiday falling on Saturday, students will enjoy a long weekend, allowing them to spend time commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), a significant occasion celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

The announcement ensures that students can both return to their studies and participate in religious festivities, marking a smooth transition back to normal academic routines while honoring an important cultural and spiritual event.

Schools Closed in Punjab

As Punjab tries to return to normal amid floods, schools across Lahore will reopen on September 1 but dozens in flood-hit areas will remain closed, leaving students and parents anxious.

Authorities confirmed that 45 schools, either damaged by rising waters or converted into emergency relief centers, will not reopen until further notice. Local amdin. directed all other schools to resume classes, stressing safety and ongoing rescue operations.