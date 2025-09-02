Vibrant graduates, thriving Pakistan

PAKISTANI universities are meant to be the seeds of creativity, confidence and citizenship, yet for too long they have remained confined to rote learning and outdated curricula and the result is graduates who often lack the vitality, critical thinking and expressive confidence essential for modern society—while HEC reports record more than two million graduates between 2020 and 2024, the transformation into vibrant contributors remains limited by a scarcity of cultural infrastructure (HEC, 2025).

HEC’s Undergraduate Education Policy Version 1.1 came into effect in Fall 2024 and mandates interdisciplinary learning, capstone projects, internships and broad-based general education across universities (Zaidi, 2025). Complementing this, the April 2025 curriculum redesign introduced updated program structures, advanced electives and alignment with national development goals (HEC, 2025). These reforms offer promise, but without joy and expression on campus they risk remaining merely academic paperwork.

Global institutions such as Oxford, Harvard and the National University of Singapore embed cultural life—student societies, arts festivals, debates, music, drama at the heart of education, cultivating graduates who are confident, creative and socially adept (OECD, 2018, p. 48). Within Pakistan only a few universities mirror this model. At LUMS students can thrive within music, drama and Model UN societies, while at UCP cultural and literature forums bring energy and voice to the campus. These institutions show that joy and expression can coexist with academic rigour when leaders choose to enable rather than restrict.

Data reveals the gap clearly: over 40,000 students graduated in literature, arts, drama and music between 2020 and 2024, yet most lack platforms or institutional support to turn creative potential into social impact (HEC, 2025). The psychological consequence of this absence is what education psychologists describe as “collective anhedonia,” where a generation loses the capacity for joy and meaning within learning (Ahmed, 2019). Pakistani campuses that suppress expression risk producing graduates who are technically capable but emotionally disengaged.

This disconnect also shows up in the workplace. Employers consistently say graduates lack soft skills—communication, innovation, leadership—all nurtured through co-curricular engagement (World Bank, 2023). Globally, universities address this by embedding internships, entrepreneurship seed programs and industry-linked projects within academic programs. Pakistan can replicate that by creating incubation centers, project-based collaborations and community-driven learning opportunities.

Faculty development is another missing link. Many educators continue outdated teaching methods that do not inspire exploration or interaction. HEC’s recent reforms call for faculty training, interactive pedagogy and digital integration, yet most institutions have not fully embraced these changes (HEC, 2025). Without empowered teachers, curriculum reform is like a car without fuel.

Overcoming this challenge demands a holistic vision. Pakistani universities must integrate curriculum modernization, infrastructure upgrades, faculty training and vibrant campus life. That means music concerts, literature festivals, debates, performing arts and student-led initiatives are not icing on the cake, they are the cake. Graduates should leave campuses not only skilled but imaginative, socially confident and hopeful.

The moment is now. With the education reforms of 2025 underway universities must choose to become living ecosystems of learning, joy and expression rather than degree factories. If we succeed, we will produce graduates who carry not just degrees but ideas, creativity and energy—a generation ready to lead Pakistan into a brighter, more vibrant future.

—The writer is a senior media academic, former Dean of Mass Communication at Beaconhouse National University and University of Central Punjab, and currently a Professor at the University of Central Punjab.

([email protected])