Punjab Education Department shares update on school holidays amid floods

LAHORE – The education department has claimed that no any decision has been made to keep schools closed until September 5 in Punjab due to flooding situation in major rivers of the province.

Secretary of School Education Punjab, Khalid Nazir Wattoo, issued the statement after a fake notification claiming that schools in Punjab will remain closed until September 5 went viral on social media.

He has issued a clear denial of the viral notice, confirming that no such notification has been issued by the department.

“The school education department has not released any new orders regarding additional holidays,” said the Secretary.

He emphasized that the viral notification is fake and urged the public to rely only on authentic and official sources for information.

Wattoo added that no decision has yet been made regarding any extension in school closures. If any official decision is taken, it will be communicated through the official Facebook page of the School Education Department or other reliable channels.

The Secretary appealed to parents, students, and teachers not to believe or spread unverified news.

“Please avoid trusting or sharing unauthenticated notifications,” he said, urging people to help prevent the spread of false information.