Sc Issues Notices Over Admission Dispute In Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical College Lyari

KARACHI – The Supreme Court has issued notices to all parties, including the affected student, on an appeal filed by the administration of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical College Lyari against a High Court verdict in an over-admission dispute.

A SC three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi, heard the appeal at the Karachi Registry. The case pertains to the admission of a student beyond the allocated quota set for the college.

The counsel for the medical college argued that the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) allocates a fixed quota of seats to all medical colleges.

Lyari Medical College has a quota of 15 seats reserved for Lyari Town. The student in question, the lawyer claimed, does not fall within the Lyari Town jurisdiction. Implementing the High Court’s order would exceed the fixed quota, possibly resulting in PMDC refusing to recognize the student’s medical degree.

The court inquired whether the affected student was present in court. The judicial assistant informed the bench that the student had not yet received the court notice.

Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui remarked that the student should be allowed to continue her education until the matter is resolved, adding that any interruption would adversely affect her studies.

The court adjourned the hearing and issued notices to the student and other parties concerned for the next session.