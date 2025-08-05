Afghanistan announces 22-member squad for tri-series, Asia Cup 2025

KARACHI – The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Tuesday announced a 22-member preliminary squad for the upcoming tri-nation series and the Asia Cup 2025.

The tri-series, featuring Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates, would be preceded by a two-week training camp in the UAE, where the selected players would undergo intensive preparations.

According to the ACB, the training camp is aimed at refining player performance and preparing the team for major upcoming tournaments.

Star spinner Rashid Khan would lead Afghanistan in both the Asia Cup and the tri-nation series.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in collaboration with the Afghanistan and UAE cricket boards, announced the schedule for the upcoming T20 tri-nation series featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates.

The series would be held from August 29 to September 7 at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The tournament would begin on August 29 with a high-stakes clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Each team would play two matches against the other sides, and the top two teams on the points table will face off in the final on September 7.

The tri-series would serve as a key preparatory event ahead of the Asia Cup, providing the participating teams an opportunity to test combinations and assess form. It is also seen as an ideal platform for emerging talent to make an impact ahead of major international assignments.

Pakistan and Afghanistan matches have historically delivered thrilling and competitive cricket, while hosts UAE will look to take advantage of familiar conditions to challenge the regional heavyweights.

Complete schedule

August 29 – Afghanistan vs Pakistan

August 30 – UAE vs Pakistan

September 1 – UAE vs Afghanistan

September 2 – Pakistan vs Afghanistan

September 4 – Pakistan vs UAE

September 5 – Afghanistan vs UAE

September 7 – Final