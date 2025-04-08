PSL 2025: Full Rawalpindi Schedule here

AGL71.28▲ 4.26 (0.06%)AIRLINK164.38▼ -0.98 (-0.01%)BOP10.57▲ 0.18 (0.02%)CNERGY8.4▲ 0.57 (0.07%)DCL8.59▼ -0.25 (-0.03%)DFML43.5▼ -0.93 (-0.02%)DGKC126.1▲ 1.19 (0.01%)FCCL46.94▲ 1.29 (0.03%)FFL15.24▲ 0.12 (0.01%)HUBC136.37▲ 1.09 (0.01%)HUMNL13.01▲ 0.16 (0.01%)KEL4.28▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM5.61▲ 0.14 (0.03%)MLCF60.79▲ 1.36 (0.02%)NBP76.47▲ 0.55 (0.01%)OGDC214.89▲ 1.82 (0.01%)PAEL42▼ -0.01 (0.00%)PIBTL10.23▲ 0.3 (0.03%)PPL174.22▼ -0.57 (0.00%)PRL35.54▲ 1.18 (0.03%)PTC22.94▲ 0.24 (0.01%)SEARL95.04▲ 1.29 (0.01%)TELE7.24▲ 0.12 (0.02%)TOMCL33.63▲ 0.6 (0.02%)TPLP10.27▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TREET21.51▲ 0.43 (0.02%)TRG61.53▲ 0.6 (0.01%)UNITY25.86▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)WTL1.32▲ 0.04 (0.03%)

KARACHI – Pakistan Super League PSL 2025 is gearing up for an exciting start, and fans are eagerly awaiting for action. As the tournament is about to kick off, Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi will host a series from April 12, featuring some action-packed games in the league.

PSL 2025 Rawalpindi Schedule

Date Match Teams
April 11 Match 1 Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars
April 12 Match 2 Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators
April 13 Match 4 Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars
April 14 Match 5 Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi
April 16 Match 7 Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans
April 19 Match 9 Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans
May 7 Match 26 Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators
May 8 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings
May 9 Match 28 Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars
May 10 Match 30 Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings
May 13 Match 31 Qualifier

The upcoming series promises high-octane cricket action as the teams battle it out in front of passionate fans. The competition will move on to other venues after these intense fixtures, with the tournament culminating in the grand final in Lahore on May 18.

Stay tuned for more updates on team performances, key player highlights, and match previews as PSL 2025 continues to unfold.

Web Desk (Lahore)

