Save Rs5Lac on Oshan X7 with Changan’s Exclusive Offer!

ISLAMABAD – Crossover SUV Oshan X7 remained a hot choice among families who are looking for ma odern vehicle that offers space, comfort, and style.

Consumers can save up to Rs5Lac on selected variants of Pakistan’s best-selling 7-seater SUV. Changan is shaking up SUV market with its biggest discount of year on Oshan X7, giving buyers chance to save up to staggering on limited variants. This promotion brings opportunity for Oshan lovers to get behind the wheel.

But, October 31, 2025 is last date to avail discount as the 5-seat FutureSense variant has seen jaw-dropping Rs250,000 price cut, bringing it down to Rs. 8.899 million. 7-seat Comfort variants are now priced at Rs. 9.099 million and Rs. 8.274 million respectively, each enjoying a Rs. 200,000 reduction.

Oshan X7 FutureSense Special Price

Buyers can also receive complimentary maintenance package covering engine oil, filters, spark plugs, and brake pads for up to 35,000 km or two yearsl whichever comes first. Combined, these perks push the total value of the offer to an eye-watering Rs. 500,000 on select models.

Changan has emphasized that this bold move is aimed at making the Oshan X7 even more accessible to families and long-distance travelers, cementing its position as Pakistan’s top-selling 7-seater SUV. With such an irresistible offer, the clock is ticking for those looking to upgrade their ride.