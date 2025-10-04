‘Any Threats against Pakistan will be met with equal force’: Pak Army warns India

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Army expressed serious concerns over what it described as delusional, provocative, and jingoistic statements coming from the highest levels of the Indian security establishment.

Pakistan Army’s statement comes amid rising tensions between two nuclear-armed neighbors and shows Islamabad’s commitment to a strong and decisive response to any threats or aggression from Modi led government.

According to ISPR, these irresponsible remarks suggest a renewed attempt to fabricate arbitrary pretexts for aggression, a prospect that could severely impact peace and stability in South Asia.

India continues to portray itself as a victim while casting Pakistan in a negative light. It added that India has consistently stoked violence and perpetrated terrorism in South Asia and beyond. ISPR claimed that this narrative has now been sufficiently debunked, with the international community increasingly recognizing India as the true face of cross-border terrorism and the epicenter of regional instability.

Referring to hostilities earlier this year, which brought two nuclear-armed neighbors close to major conflict, the ISPR warned that India appears to have forgotten the losses it suffered, including downed fighter jets and Pakistan’s long-range missile capabilities. The statement suggested that India, suffering from collective amnesia, now seems eager for another confrontation.

In response to provocative statements by India’s Defence Minister and its Army and Air Chiefs, the ISPR cautioned that any renewed conflict could lead to cataclysmic devastation. Pakistan affirmed that it would respond resolutely, without hesitation or restraint, in the event of any fresh hostilities.

The statement further highlighted that Pakistan has established a “new normal of response,” which will be swift, decisive, and destructive. It emphasized that the people and Armed Forces of Pakistan have the capability and resolve to strike deep into Indian territory, shattering any perceived geographic immunity and targeting even the farthest reaches of India.

Regarding talk of “erasing Pakistan” from the map, the ISPR warned that if such a situation arises, the erasure would be mutual.