Changan Pakistan offers up to Rs2.75Lac Discount on Alsvin, Oshan X7

The auto giant unveiled attractive limited-time offers on its popular models Alsvin and Oshan X7, giving customers opportunity to save significantly on new car purchases.

According to company sources, buyers of Changan Alsvin can now enjoy savings of up to Rs275,000. The offer includes two years of free periodic maintenance, providing peace of mind and reducing the overall cost of vehicle ownership.

Changan Oshan X7, known for its comfortable driving experience, spacious interior, and modern styling, is available with a discount of Rs.150,000.

The promotional offers are valid until September 30, 2025, and are available on limited stock across Changan dealerships nationwide. Interested customers are encouraged to visit their nearest dealership or contact Changan’s helpline for more details.

With these special offers, Changan Pakistan aims to make its latest models more accessible while providing additional benefits to enhance the ownership experience.