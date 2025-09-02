Saudi Riyal weakens against Pakistani rupee on 2 September 2025

KARACHI – The fluctuation in the Saudi Riyal (SAR) to Pakistani Rupee (PKR) rate affects millions of Pakistanis directly, including overseas Pakistani, Hajj and Umrah pilgrims and business community.

The buying rate of Saudi Riyal stood at 75.08 in open market of Pakistan while the selling rate hovered at Rs75.32 without any change.

The most affected are overseas Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia, who send large amounts of remittances back home. A weaker rupee increases the value of their remittances, while a stronger rupee reduces it.

Following people are mainly affected by the Saudi Riyal (SAR) to Pakistani Rupee (PKR) exchange rate:

1. Overseas Pakistani Workers in Saudi Arabia

Over two million Pakistani workers reside in Saudi Arabia and their remittances depend on the SAR to PKR rate. If the rupee is weaker, their families in Pakistan get more money in local currency. If the Rupee strengthens, the opposite happens.

2. Families of Overseas Workers

Millions of families in Pakistan rely on remittances from Saudi Arabia. The exchange rate directly affects their monthly household income, education expenses, and savings.

3. Hajj and Umrah Pilgrims

Every year, thousands of Pakistanis travel to Saudi Arabia for Hajj and Umrah. A higher exchange rate increases their travel, accommodation, and food costs.

4. Importers and Traders

Pakistan imports various items including petroleum products and chemicals from Saudi Arabia. A weaker rupee makes imports from Saudi Arabia more expensive, increasing costs for businesses and consumers.

Saudi Riyal to Pakistan Rupee Rate

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the Saudi Riyal is being bought by Rs75.08 in open market of Pakistan while it is sold for Rs75.32.

FAQs about Saudi Riyal to PKR Rate

Q1: What is the Saudi Riyal to PKR rate today?

As of today, the Saudi Riyal (SAR) rate stands at Rs. 75.08 in Pakistan. This means one Riyal equals 75.08 Pakistani Rupees.

Q2: How much is 1000 Saudi Riyals in Pakistani Rupees?

At the current rate of Rs75.08, 1000 Saudi Riyals equal Rs75,080.

Q3: How much is 500 Saudi Riyals in Pakistani Rupees?

At today’s rate, 500 Saudi Riyals equal Rs37,540 in Pakistani Rupees.

Q4: Why does the SAR to PKR exchange rate matter for Pakistan?

The rate is important because Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia send large amounts of money back home. It also affects Hajj and Umrah costs, imports from Saudi Arabia, and overall inflation.

Q5: How does the Riyal to PKR rate affect remittances?

When the Rupee weakens against the Riyal, families in Pakistan get more PKR for the same amount of remittance. When the Rupee strengthens, the value of remittances decreases.

Q6: Does the rate change every day?

Yes. The Saudi Riyal to PKR rate fluctuates daily depending on demand, supply, oil prices, and Pakistan’s economic conditions.