In meeting with President Xi, PM Shehbaz terms Pak-China friendship ‘time-tested’

BEIJING – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing during an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and discussing regional developments.

The high-level meeting was also attended by Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and other Pakistani officials.

During the discussions, both leaders exchanged views on mutual cooperation, regional security, and strategic initiatives.

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep appreciation for President Xi’s leadership, highlighting the China-Pakistan friendship as time-tested and resilient through all challenges.

“The Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) stand as shining examples of President Xi Jinping’s visionary leadership,” the prime minister said.

He added that the people of Pakistan hold a heartfelt bond with China, considering the relationship more than just diplomatic – a brotherhood forged through shared goals and unwavering support.

Prime Minister Sharif is also scheduled to hold separate meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon as part of his ongoing diplomatic engagements.

A day earlier, the prime minister arrived in Beijing through bullet train after attending 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO held at Tianjin.

He was welcomed by member of Standing Committee of National People’s Congress Ms. Wang Hong at Beijing’s South Railway Station.

During his stay in Beijing, the premier will also attend the 80th anniversary celebrations of the World Anti-Fascist War.

Earlier, PM Sharif has expressed Pakistan’s resolve to support Chinese President Xi Jinping’s landmark announcement to launch the Global Governance Initiative.

In his address to the SCO Plus meeting in Tianjin, he declared the initiative a historic step, towards a stronger multilateral system.

The Prime Minister said the initiative aligns with the UN Charter, and will help make the global governance system more responsive to the needs of developing countries, and address contemporary challenges facing humanity. He expressed Pakistan’s willingness to actively participate in the initiative.