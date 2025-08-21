Saudi Arabia opens Nusuk portal for easy online Umrah visa, packages applications

MAKKAH – Saudi Arabia has launched the Nusuk Umrah services allowing foreign pilgrims from across the world, including Paksitan, to apply for an Umrah visa and book a package of their choice online at home comfort.

Nusuk Umrah is a one-stop-shop platform overseen by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, offering Umrah visitors and visitors from target countries a variety of Umrah and Ziyarah packages, provided by the Ministry’s authorized service providers, ensuring an easy and seamless experience.

According to Saudi Press Agency, intending pilgrims based outside the kingdom can visit the https://umrah.nusuk.sa/, for the Umrah visa and packages.

How to Apply for Umrah Visa and Packages Online via Nusuk?

A detailed filed featuring complete registration and application processes is available on the office website. Following are the key steps for registration

To register a new account, we must fill the following

Select the Country of Residence.

Check confirm the Country of Residence.

Insert Email Address.

You must read the Terms and Conditions and mark the checkbox indicate that you have read and agree to the terms.

Create Account.

Read Complete Process below;

The online service enables applicants to customise their trip by choosing from integrated packages or booking individual services such as visas, accommodation, transportation, and tours.

The launch of the new services has been launched under the Saudi Vision 2030.