Saudi Riyal to PKR rate today – 02 October open market rate

KARACHI – Saudi Riyal recorded no change in its exchange rate against Pakistani rupee in open market on Thursday.

The buying rate of Saudi Riyal stood at Rs75.15 after witnessing no change. However, the selling rate hovered at Rs75.8.

The SAR to PKR exchange rate holds great significance for overseas Pakistanis, business community and others.

Pakistan received highest remittances from Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia. A strong Riyal enhances the purchasing power of families, who receive remittances, in Pakistan.

What is the open market rate for SAR to PKR?

The SAR to PKR rate in the open market stands at Rs75.15 (buying) and Rs75.8 (selling) as of 02 October 2025.

How much is 500 Saudi Riyal in Pak Rupees today?

As Saudi Riyal exchange rate stands at Rs75.15, you can get Rs37,575 in exchange of 500 Riyals in the open market of Pakistan.

Where to Convert Saudi Riyal to Pakistan Rupee?

Pakistani citizens or others holding Saudi Riyal can visit the registered outlets of currency exchange companies and banks to exchange them with Pakistani rupees.

