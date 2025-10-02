Pearl-Continental hospitality expands presence in Multan

Pearl-Continental (PC), the hospitality division of Hashoo Group, has entered into a management agreement with DHA Multan to manage and operate Arena DHA Multan, the city’s premier event and hospitality complex. The signing ceremony took place at Rumanza by Pearl-Continental Hotel, Multan, attended by senior leadership of PC Hospitality, Hashoo Group, DHA Multan management, and distinguished personalities of the city.

This milestone marks the second collaboration between PC Hospitality and DHA Multan, following the successful opening of Rumanza by Pearl-Continental, Pakistan’s first five-star golf resort. With the addition of Arena DHA Multan, the partnership further strengthens DHA Multan’s reputation as the region’s most sought-after lifestyle destination and underscores a shared commitment to elevate South Punjab as a hub for premium hospitality.

Located in the heart of DHA Multan, The Arena is designed to redefine gatherings in South Punjab. The complex boasts a grand seating capacity of over 1,500 guests, 27 luxurious hotel rooms including executive suites, and an extensive array of modern amenities.