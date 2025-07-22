Saudi Naval Chief, Asif for boosting defence ties

Chief of the Naval Staff-Royal Saudi Naval Forces Vice Admiral Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Ghuraybi called on Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday.

During the meeting, both dignitaries reaffirmed the enduring and close brotherly ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, rooted in shared values, mutual trust, and a rich history of cooperation, said a press release.

The two sides discussed matters of bilateral defence collaboration, particularly focusing on naval cooperation and regional maritime security.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif lauded the longstanding strategic partnership between the armed forces of both nations, emphasizing the importance of enhancing interoperability through joint exercises, training exchanges, and continued dialogue.

Both sides reiterated the commitment to further strengthening defence ties in the interest of peace and mutual prosperity.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the historic and time-tested relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia — anchored in shared aspirations, and a common vision for development.