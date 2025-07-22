Nadra ID Card address modification fee from July 2025

LAHORE – A Pakistani citizens holding a Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) can change the residential address on his/her identity card by following a due process and paying certain fee.

The applicant is required to visit any office of the National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) across the country for modification along with the required documents.

The ID card is a blend of state-of-the-art technology and well-defined business rules to guarantee its authenticity and validity. Every citizen of Pakistan, 18 years and above, is eligible for CNIC.

The ID card carries details related to date of birth, name, father name, address and others. All the information mentioned on the CNIC is provided by the citizen at the time of applying for it.

However, if the applicants want to modify the address related, they can visit any nearby Nadra office for modification along with supportive documents.

Nadra ID Card Address Modification

The applicants who want to modify the address on the ID card, they need to submit the required documents to prove their change in their location. They are required to bring property documents and other papers to prove their new address

Nadra Fee for Address Modification

The authority offers three categories – normal, urgent and executive – for modification in national identity cards. It receives 400 in normal category, Rs1,150 in urgent and Rs2,150 for executive category for any modification, include address, on ID card.

Nadra can reject the application for modification if it is not satisfied with the details provided by the applicant.