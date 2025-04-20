Saudi citizens to visit Pakistan without any visa, confirms Naqvi

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has waived visa requirement for visitors from Saudi Arabia in a major relief for the citizens of the kingdom.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the development on Sunday after meeting Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Maliki.

During the meeting at the Diplomatic Enclave in Islamabad, both the sides discussed matters of mutual interest while agreeing to cement bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in multiple sectors, including anti-narcotics and counter-human trafficking efforts.

The Saudi ambassador expressed during the meeting that there are very close and historic ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, and we want to deepen them further.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s Interior Minister thanked the Saudi government for its continued support in Pakistan’s economic and social development. The lawmaker also thanked the Saudi government for participation in the recent Pak-Gulf Cooperation Council Anti-Narcotics Conference.

Mohsin Naqvi also thanked the Saudi counterpart for release and repatriation of five members of a Pakistani family, who were detained abroad.

The interior minister informed the Saudi diplomat that the government had intensified efforts against organized begging rings operating under the guise of legal migration and new requirements were being introduced for passport issuance to curb illegal immigration and abuse of travel documentation.