AGL62.45▼ -1.19 (-0.02%)AIRLINK181.39▼ -2.38 (-0.01%)BOP11.17▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.54▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.27▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DFML43.73▲ 0.54 (0.01%)DGKC125▼ -0.87 (-0.01%)FCCL46.18▲ 0.01 (0.00%)FFL15.66▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)HUBC142.77▼ -0.67 (0.00%)HUMNL13.24▲ 0.24 (0.02%)KEL4.53▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM5.79▲ 0.02 (0.00%)MLCF65.51▲ 0.94 (0.01%)NBP87.21▲ 1.73 (0.02%)OGDC212.88▼ -1.2 (-0.01%)PAEL46.6▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.61▲ 0.18 (0.02%)PPL170.9▼ -0.84 (0.00%)PRL34.27▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PTC22.86▲ 0.47 (0.02%)SEARL94.95▲ 2.04 (0.02%)TELE7.21▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.18▼ -0.55 (-0.02%)TPLP9.91▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)TREET20.93▼ -0.1 (0.00%)TRG65.55▼ -1.1 (-0.02%)UNITY27.36▼ -0.43 (-0.02%)WTL1.32▲ 0 (0.00%)

Saudi citizens to visit Pakistan without any visa, confirms Naqvi

Naqvi Meets Wafaq Ul Madaris Head Ashrafi Discusses Matter Of Religious Seminaries Bill
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has waived visa requirement for visitors from Saudi Arabia in a major relief for the citizens of the kingdom.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the development on Sunday after meeting Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Maliki.

During the meeting at the Diplomatic Enclave in Islamabad, both the sides discussed matters of mutual interest while agreeing to cement bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in multiple sectors, including anti-narcotics and counter-human trafficking efforts.

The Saudi ambassador expressed during the meeting that there are very close and historic ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, and we want to deepen them further.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s Interior Minister thanked the Saudi government for its continued support in Pakistan’s economic and social development. The lawmaker also thanked the Saudi government for participation in the recent Pak-Gulf Cooperation Council Anti-Narcotics Conference.

Mohsin Naqvi also thanked the Saudi counterpart for release and repatriation of five members of a Pakistani family, who were detained abroad.

The interior minister informed the Saudi diplomat that the government had intensified efforts against organized begging rings operating under the guise of legal migration and new requirements were being introduced for passport issuance to curb illegal immigration and abuse of travel documentation.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; rains, hailstorms likely tonight

  • Pakistan

Punjab set to launch polio vaccination drive on Monday

  • Pakistan

Punjab’s ex-CS elected as PHC’s BoC Chairperson

  • Pakistan

Samiya Hijab’s private videos leaked on social media; All you need to know about scandal

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer