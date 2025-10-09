Saudi Arabia to impose 1,000 Riyal fine for feeding pigeons near Masjid al-Haram, Masjid al-Nabawi

MAKKAH – Authorities in Saudi Arabia have announced a strict ban on feeding pigeons around the Masjid al-Haram in Makkah and Masjid al-Nabawi in Madinah.

The new policy, which aims to protect public health and maintain cleanliness in the holy cities, imposes a fine of 1,000 Saudi Riyals for violators.

The pilgrims used to feed the birds at the locations commonly known as “Kabootar Chowk”.

The decision is part of a broader initiative to ensure hygiene and preserve the environment around the sacred mosques, which attract millions of visitors annually.

The government emphasized that the ban would help reduce the spread of diseases, prevent property damage, and reduce environmental pollution caused by large flocks of pigeons in these areas.

To enforce the policy, the authorities have launched continuous monitoring programs. Authorities are also encouraging citizens and visitors to report violators by capturing photos and submitting them to relevant officials. This public cooperation is expected to ensure effective enforcement of the law.

The Ministry of Health and environmental authorities have highlighted that this ban aligns with their broader efforts to improve the cleanliness and public health standards in Makkah and Madinah.

The ban is one in a series of measures aimed at promoting better public order, including restrictions on illegal street vendors, waste management, and laws for maintaining public discipline.

Municipal officials clarified that the ban would be enforced particularly in areas surrounding the two mosques, where large numbers of pigeons had gathered due to people feeding them, causing sanitation and health concerns.