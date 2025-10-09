‘Free UAE work visa, insurance’: Pakistan embassy announces new 300 jobs

DUBAI – Pakistan Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in collaboration with New Horizon, has announced more than 300 jobs for Pakistani drivers.

The embassy, in a post on Facebook, said walk-in interview will be conducted in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi on different dates.

The selected candidates will be able to enjoy various benefits.

Eligibility

The applicant must hold:

Pakistani Nationality

5 months old UAE Driving License

Age limit: 22-52

The applicant must have knowledge of UAE roads and navigation system.

Benefits

The selected candidates can enjoy following benefits:

Free UAE Visa

Medical Insurance

RTA Card

Fixed Salary + Commission

Paid Training

Paid Annual Leave

Interview Date and Location

In Dubai, the interviews will be conducted at Pakistan Consulates on October 14 and d15.

In Sharjah, the interviews will be conducted at Pakistan Social Centre from October 25 to 26.

In Abu Dhabi, the interviews will be conducted at the Pakistan Embassy on November 11 and 12.