Lahore Orange train services suspended for two days

LAHORE – The Orange Line train service in Lahore has been temporarily suspended for two days, starting today (September 9) for unknown reasons.

The decision for suspending the Orange train service on September 9 and 10 was announced by the Punjab Mass Transit Authority. The suspension of the service has been implemented based on the advice of the Deputy Commissioner, as part of administrative measures or precautionary actions.

Passengers who typically rely on the Orange Line for their commute are advised to seek alternative transportation during this period.

The Punjab Mass Transit Authority has not specified the reason for the suspension, but the decision is likely in line with safety or operational adjustments.

The resumption of the Orange Line service will be subject to further announcements from the relevant authorities.