RIYADH – The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia extended complete support for Kashmiris as the tensions continue unabated in the occupied valley.

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs extended support for the Muslim population of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, saying the Arab nation stands by Muslim people in maintaining their Islamic identity and preserving their dignity.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah extended support for those aggrieved in the valley amid decades-long conflict and unrest at a meeting of the Contact Group of Jammu and Kashmir hosted by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Saudi Minister said the Kingdom wants all parties to prevent any conflict escalation in Kashmir and achieve a peaceful settlement in accordance with international resolutions.

Indian-occupied Kashmir has been marred with long-standing political and territorial tensions. The tensions in Kashmir have deep historical roots, resulting in multiple conflicts and skirmishes over the years.