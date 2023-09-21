Pakistan women have qualified for the semi-final of the 19th Asian Games after their quarter-final match against Indonesia was washed out due to rain.

Due to higher seeding, Pakistan women are into the semi-finals where they will face the winner of the third quarter-final, which will take place between Sri Lanka and Thailand tomorrow at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou.

The semi-finals of the tournament will be held on 24 September, while the final and bronze medal match will take place on Monday, 25 September.