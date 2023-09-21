Pakistani rupee continues to claw back ground against US dollar; closes at 292.78

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its positive trajectory, moving up for the 12th successive session against the US dollar.

Data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan shows rupee moving up by Rs1.1 in the inter-bank market and settled at 292.78.

The local currency gained around 5 percent of its value in recent days after touching record low of 307.1 in the inter-bank market.

The country’s central bank came up with structural reforms in the Exchange Companies’ (ECs) sector and administrative measures taken by the officials to end currency smuggling and hoarding.

In the international market, the greenback hits fresh peaks, touching new numbers against the yen since November after a hawkish pause by the US Federal Reserve.