Saudi Arabia ‘halts’ multiple entry visit visa for Pakistanis, here’s why

LAHORE – Saudi Arabia has stopped issuance of multiple-entry visit visas to Pakistani citizens for unknown reasons.

The Saudi Arabia multiple-entry visa allows visitors from across the world to explore the Kingdom’s rich cultural heritage and modern infrastructure throughout the year.

An applicant of Family Visit Visa Multiple 365 Days told he had booked an appointment with the Etimad office in Lahore but he has now learnt that multiple visas are not being issued.

He said he had obtained all necessary documents required prior to submission of application at Etimad visa service centre as “I had planned to make my family members, including spouse, children and mother, to visit him in Saudi Arabia”.

As per the rules, all applicants have to fill the form, and submit them at the Etimad visa centers across Pakistan. Biometrics is also required for all visa applicants from Pakistan, and the biometrics are also taken at the Etimad visa centers.

A Lahore-based travel agent also confirmed the development, stating that the kingdom has stopped the multiple entry family visit visa as it has started taking measures to prevent those who perform Hajj illegally.

He said in the past, some cases were reported that one-year multiple entry visa holders were held by local authorities for performing Hajj illegally. He said genuine applicants are suffering due to such illegal acts by a few people from Pakistan.

He said the Kingdom would resume issuing multiple entry after Hajj 2025.

Another travel agent told it had learnt that those who have obtained this type of visa are not being allowed to take flights at airports.

However, there is no official statement from Saudi officials in this regard.