KP Information Adviser Barrister saif meets acting Afghan envoy

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Information Adviser, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif met with the Acting Afghan Ambassador, Maulvi Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb, and conveyed a message from Imran Khan to the Taliban leadership.

During the meeting, Barrister Saif delivered a special goodwill message from PTI founder Imran Khan and KP Chief Minister Ali Amin to the Afghan leadership.

Both sides also agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

On this occasion, Barrister Saif expressed the desire to bring a delegation of tribal and political elders, as well as scholars, to Afghanistan, emphasizing Pakistan’s commitment to fostering friendly relations with Afghanistan.

Acting Afghan Ambassador Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb stated that strengthening Pakistan-Afghanistan ties is in the interest of the region and its people, adding that Barrister Saif’s role in improving relations between the two countries is commendable.

Web Desk Staff

