UAE unskilled worker visa update from Pakistan embassy

DUBAI – Pakistan Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Faisal Niaz Tirmiz revealed that job opportunities for unskilled Pakistanis in the Gulf country would decline as the UAE has shifted the policy towards a demand for highly skilled professionals.

He stated this during an interview with a UAE-based media and emphasised that there is a need to train Pakistani professionals such as accountants, IT experts, bankers, AI specialists, physicians, nurses, and pilots to find opportunities in the UAE.

Highlighting the growing demand for skilled workers, he noted that if Pakistani citizens focused on improving their skills, there will be excellent job opportunities for them.

The ambassador emphasised that efforts to convert low-wage, unskilled jobs into higher-paying, skilled positions would provide significant earning opportunities for Pakistanis.

Tirmizi explained that if Pakistan trains its citizens for these high-demand sectors, they could earn salaries starting from 20,000 dirhams or above, while unskilled citizens are currently earning around 1,000 dirhams or higher.

He also talked about the growing partnership between Pakistan and the UAE, stating that the relationship has expanded beyond sending workers abroad. It now focuses on showcasing Pakistan’s economic potential globally.

The Pakistan ambassador stated that remittances had increased by 53% to reach $4.5 billion in just six months, and the total volume is expected to exceed $ 9 billion by the end of the fiscal year.