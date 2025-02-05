“We will not leave our land,”: Palestinians reject Trump’s Gaza occupation plan

GAZA – Palestinian citizens have strongly reacted to U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of taking over Gaza, stating that no matter what happens, they will never leave their homeland or relocate elsewhere.

According to a report by international news agency AFP, Hatim Azzam, a resident of Rafah in southern Gaza, expressed deep anger over Trump’s statement suggesting that Gaza residents should move to Egypt or Jordan, a sentiment echoed by most Palestinians.

The 34-year-old sharply criticized the language Trump used last week when discussing his so-called “clean-up” plan for Gaza. “Trump thinks Gaza is a garbage dump. That is absolutely not the case,” Azzam said.

Calling the US president delusional, he added, “Trump wants to force Egypt and Jordan to take in refugees as if these countries are his personal farms,”.

Both Egypt and Jordan have outright rejected Trump’s idea, and other neighboring countries including Gaza itself, have refused to accept it.

“Trump and Netanyahu need to understand the reality of the Palestinian people and the residents of Gaza. These are people deeply rooted in their land; we are not going anywhere,” Azzam said.

Ihab Ahmed, another 30-year-old resident of Rafah, lamented that Trump and Netanyahu “still do not understand the Palestinians’ deep connection to their land,”.

“We will stay on this land no matter what. Even if we have to live in tents or on the streets, we will remain attached to our homeland,” Ahmed declared.

Speaking to AFP, he further said, “Palestinians learned a lesson from the 1948 war following the British Mandate, when millions of us were forcibly displaced at the time of Israel’s creation and were never allowed to return. The world needs to understand that this time, we will not be driven out as we were in 1948,”.

Trump announces US occupation of Gaza at White House press conference

During a press conference at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would take control of the besieged and war-ravaged Gaza Strip.

“The US will take over Gaza, and we will be its owners,” said Trump.

He claimed that by occupying Gaza, the U.S. would stabilize the region and create employment opportunities. “I foresee a long-term ownership position in Gaza. We will develop it, provide jobs to local residents, and allow other people to settle there,” he stated.

Trump further added that Palestinians would be relocated to Jordan and Egypt, saying, “Now we have to see how the leaders of Jordan and Egypt respond.” He also claimed that he had discussed the plan with other regional leaders, who had reacted positively.

”The Palestinians have no choice but to leave Gaza, and we expect neighboring countries including Jordan and Egypt to take in the displaced Palestinians,” he added.