Saudi Arabia Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz passes away

RIYADH – Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh passed away on Tuesday, it was announced by the Royal Court of Saudi Arabia.

He had also served as the head of the Council of Senior Scholars, the General Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta, and the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League.

Funeral prayer will be held for him at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh after the Asr prayer today.

Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has ordered that funeral prayers in absentia also be performed at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, and in all mosques across the Kingdom.

The Royal Court stated that with his passing, the Kingdom and the Islamic world have lost a distinguished scholar who made significant contributions to the service of Islam and Muslims.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, have offered their condolences to his family, the Saudi people, and the Islamic world.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep grief over the demise of the Grand Mufti.