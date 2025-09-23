Wajahat Rauf reveals he introduced Mahira Khan to showbiz  

KARACHI – Renowned director and producer Wajahat Rauf has revealed that he was the one who introduced Pakistan’s superstar Mahira Khan to the entertainment industry.

Speaking on a podcast alongside his wife and producer Shazia Wajahat, Rauf shared that he first noticed Mahira Khan years ago at an event where her energy and passion for dancing caught his attention.

He said he was so impressed by her enthusiasm that he decided to bring her on television.

According to Rauf, he later approached Mahira and hired her as a VJ for a private TV channel, where she worked with him for three to four years.

He added that although they could not collaborate further due to Mahira’s busy schedule and growing commitments, both he and Shazia would love to work with her and actor Fawad Khan in the future.

Mahira Khan began her career as a VJ in 2006 before rising to fame through the hit drama Humsafar and Shoaib Mansoor’s film Bol.

Her popularity transcended borders, eventually landing her a role alongside Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 film Raees.