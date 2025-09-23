KP CM Gandapur gets three-week protective bail in different cases  

PESHAWAR – The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday granted three-week protective bail to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur while his arrest warrants in a separate liquor and arms recovery case registered in Islamabad remain in force.

A PHV two-member bench comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Ejaz Khan heard the CM’s petition.

During the hearing, the Assistant Attorney General informed the court that 48 cases had been registered against Gandapur in Islamabad and argued that the matter should be resolved collectively instead of summoning the chief minister repeatedly.

The bench, after considering the arguments, exempted Gandapur from personal appearances in the case.

Justice Sahibzada Asadullah directed the parties to present their reports and legal representatives at the next hearing.

Subsequently, the court approved three-week protective bail for the KP chief minister and adjourned the proceedings.

Separately, Gandapur continues to face arrest warrants in the liquor and arms recovery case registered at Bhara Kahu police station in Islamabad.

The case was listed for hearing at the District and Sessions Court in Peshawar; however, due to the absence of Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hasan, the hearing could not be conducted and was adjourned until September 24.

The arrest warrants against the KP chief minister remained the intact.