Islamabad, Pakistan weather; more rains, snowfall likely

LAHORE – More rains with snowfall over the hills are likely in parts of Pakistan on Sunday night and Monday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave prevails over Kashmir and adjoining areas.

Under these weather conditions, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country and very cold in hilly areas on Sunday night and Monday.

However, cloudy weather with rain and snowfall over the hills is likely in Islamabad and at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, northeastern Punjab, Murree, Galliyat and surroundings.

Heavy snowfall may cause road closure/slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat, and other hilly areas. Moderate to dense fog is likely to persist in most of the plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will remain between 02-04°C on Monday and 01-03°C on Tuesday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will remain between 04-06°C on Monday and 03-05°C on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, rain with snowfall over the hills occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeastern Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the last 24 hours. Cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed elsewhere in the country and very cold in northern areas. Moderate to dense fog persisted in most districts of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Chitral 59, Dir (Upper 28, Lower 03), Drosh 27, Mir Khani 25, Kalam 10, Pattan, Parachinar 03, Malam Jabba, Kakul 02

Punjab: Lahore (A/p 08, City 03), Sialkot (A/p, City 03), Gujrat 03, Kasur 02

Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 05, Skardu 04

Kashmir: Kotli 02

Snowfall (Inches): Chitral 15, Astore 03, Kalam, Drosh 02, Malam Jabba 01

Ziarat remained the coldest place in Pakistan where the temperature dropped 11°C below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Kalat was recorded at -09°C, Quetta at -08°C, Gupis at -06°C, Bagrote, Parachinar at -04°C, and Hunza at -03°C.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 05°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 58 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 05°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 49 per cent.