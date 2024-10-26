AGL37.83▼ -1.16 (-0.03%)AIRLINK134.02▼ -2.84 (-0.02%)BOP5.53▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)CNERGY3.83▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)DCL7.82▼ -0.12 (-0.02%)DFML44.01▼ -1.45 (-0.03%)DGKC87.03▲ 1.59 (0.02%)FCCL33.99▲ 2.53 (0.08%)FFBL64.15▲ 2.55 (0.04%)FFL10.01▲ 0.78 (0.08%)HUBC104.61▼ -4.25 (-0.04%)HUMNL14.03▼ -0.38 (-0.03%)KEL4.58▼ -0.24 (-0.05%)KOSM7.69▲ 0.04 (0.01%)MLCF37.89▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)NBP67.57▲ 0.53 (0.01%)OGDC175.6▲ 0.28 (0.00%)PAEL24.97▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PIBTL5.91▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PPL136.17▲ 2.8 (0.02%)PRL23.74▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)PTC16.26▼ -0.5 (-0.03%)SEARL65.72▼ -1.7 (-0.03%)TELE7.1▼ -0.37 (-0.05%)TOMCL35.35▼ -0.82 (-0.02%)TPLP7.52▼ -0.27 (-0.03%)TREET14.37▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)TRG48.11▼ -1.41 (-0.03%)UNITY25.31▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)WTL1.27▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)

Falak Shabir surprises wife Sarah Khan with a priceless gift

Falak Shabir Surprises Wife Sarah Khan With A Priceless Gift
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

Falak Shabir, known for his daily gesture of gifting flowers to his wife, actress Sarah Khan, has now surprised her with a much larger gesture — a luxurious farmhouse. Falak often expresses his love for Sarah with beautiful gifts, which he occasionally shares on social media.

In a recent vlog shared on his YouTube channel, Falak gave fans a glimpse of the farmhouse he gifted Sarah. The video captured Sarah’s emotional reaction to the extravagant surprise, leaving her moved to tears. Falak revealed that he had been working on the farmhouse for the past year and a half as a special gift for his wife.

The farmhouse features a rustic exterior with a modern interior, complete with grape, fig, orange, and falsa trees. Earlier this year, Falak had also gifted Sarah and their daughter, Alyana Falak, a Mercedes-Benz.

Falak Shabir and Sarah Khan tied the knot in July 2020 and are now proud parents to their daughter, Alyana Falak.

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Lifestyle

Pakistani model Roma Michael comes under fire over Miss World Bikini appearance  

  • Featured, Lifestyle

Shafqat Cheema: Pakistan’s legendary actor in Coma after brain stroke

  • Lifestyle

Deepfake video of Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa from ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ goes viral

  • Lifestyle

Another Indian woman travels to Pakistan to marry love of her life

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer