Falak Shabir surprises wife Sarah Khan with a priceless gift

Falak Shabir, known for his daily gesture of gifting flowers to his wife, actress Sarah Khan, has now surprised her with a much larger gesture — a luxurious farmhouse. Falak often expresses his love for Sarah with beautiful gifts, which he occasionally shares on social media.

In a recent vlog shared on his YouTube channel, Falak gave fans a glimpse of the farmhouse he gifted Sarah. The video captured Sarah’s emotional reaction to the extravagant surprise, leaving her moved to tears. Falak revealed that he had been working on the farmhouse for the past year and a half as a special gift for his wife.

The farmhouse features a rustic exterior with a modern interior, complete with grape, fig, orange, and falsa trees. Earlier this year, Falak had also gifted Sarah and their daughter, Alyana Falak, a Mercedes-Benz.

Falak Shabir and Sarah Khan tied the knot in July 2020 and are now proud parents to their daughter, Alyana Falak.