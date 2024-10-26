Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s strikes against Iran

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Israeli military strikes against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran are a grave violation of the UN Charter and the international law.

She said these strikes undermine path to regional peace and stability and also constitute a dangerous escalation in an already volatile region.

She added that Israel bears full responsibility for the current cycle of escalation and expansion of the conflict.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson called on the UN Security council to play its role for the maintenance of international peace and security, and to take immediate steps to bring an end to Israeli recklessness in the region and its criminal behaviour.

She said the international community must also play its role for restoring regional peace and security.

On Saturday morning, Israel launched counterattacks on Iran as seven explosions were heard in Iran’s capital, Tehran.

Iranian state media confirmed these explosions.

According to the US media, following the October 1 missile attacks from Iran on Israel, Israel now initiated retaliatory strikes on Iranian territory.

Iranian media reports that seven explosions were heard west of Tehran, with additional explosions reported near Tehran’s Khomeini Airport.

Syrian media stated that multiple explosions were also heard in Damascus and Homs while the Syrian air force engaged in intercepting missiles. Similar sounds of explosions were reported in Iraqi cities Diyala and Salahuddin.

The Israeli military officials said that, in response to Tehran’s attacks on Israel, Israel targeted multiple military sites across Iran with missile strikes.

Several buildings caught fire and ten individuals were evacuated from one of the buildings.

Israel’s Defense Minister had earlier warned that adversaries would face a heavy cost for any harm inflicted on Israel.

Iranian officials attributed the explosions in Tehran to air defense activities, noting that conditions at Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini airports remained normal. Iran’s semi-official news agency, Fars, reported that Israel targeted multiple military bases west and southwest of Tehran.

Meanwhile, the United States has distanced itself from the Israeli strikes on Iran.

A White House spokesperson stated that the U.S. has no involvement in Israel’s attacks on Iran, though it remains informed and closely monitors the situation.

The White House described Israel’s actions as a defensive exercise by Tel Aviv.

White House National Security Council spokesman, Sean Siewert, stated, “We understand that Israel is conducting targeted attacks against Iranian military installations as part of its defense exercises and in response to Iran’s ballistic missile strikes on October 1.” President Biden was reportedly briefed on the potential Israeli action prior to the attacks.

Iran had earlier fired hundreds of missiles at Israel on October 1, which was confirmed by Israeli authorities.