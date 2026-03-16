Saudi Arabia announces last date for Umrah visa issuance

RIYADH – The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the last dates for issuance of Umrah visas and entry of pilgrims from Pakistan and other countries for the current season.

The minister said the issuance of Umrah visas will conclude on the first day of Shawwal, and pilgrims must enter the Kingdom before the 15th of Shawwal. Departure from Saudi Arabia is required by the first day of Dhul Qadah.

These deadlines were revealed during the ministry’s 17th consecutive virtual meeting with Umrah companies, where officials emphasized the importance of adhering to regulations for both the Umrah and Hajj seasons.

The ministry also reminded pilgrims that travel for Hajj must be done using a valid Hajj visa, as Umrah visas are not valid for Hajj.

Regarding Hajj preparations, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Islamic Affairs confirmed that despite international challenges, arrangements for Hajj 2026 are proceeding according to schedule.

Visa issuance for pilgrims is ongoing, and the flight schedule will be announced after Eid al-Fitr. Authorities are finalizing accommodations and essential facilities for pilgrims in Mecca and Medina.

The ministry advised all pilgrims to consult the official “Pak Hajj App” or the ministry’s website for verified information.

Additionally, the federal cabinet has implemented significant changes to the 2026 Hajj quota: 70% of the quota is allocated to the government Hajj scheme, while 30% is reserved for private Hajj tour operators.