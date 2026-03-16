The foundations of growth that endures

By Melanie Proffitt

Ambition has never been Pakistan’s constraint. The harder task has always been translating ambition into outcomes that endure.

Across government, business and civil society, conversations are becoming more grounded. Digital transformation is advancing, sustainability expectations are rising, and public scrutiny of institutions is intensifying. These shifts are not isolated trends. Together, they reflect a deeper question facing the country: how to build growth that is credible, resilient, and trusted.

Across Asia, economies confronting similar pressures are learning the same lesson. Sustainable progress depends less on speed and more on foundations. Skills, governance, and trust must develop together. When they do not, growth becomes vulnerable to shocks, reversals, and loss of confidence.

Skills as national capability

Pakistan’s demographic advantage is well recognised. A young population offers potential across sectors, from public finance and manufacturing to technology and services. Yet demographic strength alone does not translate into economic strength.

The nature of professional work is changing rapidly. Digitalisation, artificial intelligence, and sustainability requirements are reshaping how decisions are made and how value is assessed. Organisations increasingly need people who can combine technical competence with judgement, ethical awareness, and an understanding of risk.

Bridging the skills gap is therefore not only a labour market issue. It is a question of national capability.

Skills determine whether policies are implemented effectively, whether public resources are managed responsibly and whether organisations can adapt to change. They also shape opportunity. Professional capability widens access to economic participation, allowing individuals to contribute across sectors and stages of development.

For Pakistan, sustained investment in skills is not optional. It is the infrastructure that underpins reform.

Sustainability as a test of governance

Few countries experience the economic consequences of climate risk as directly as Pakistan. Extreme weather events, energy pressures, and supply chain disruptions already affect livelihoods and public finances.

The growing focus on sustainability frameworks, climate disclosures and green finance reflects an important shift. Sustainability is moving from the margins of policy discussion towards the centre of economic governance.

This shift demands more than aspiration. Sustainability challenges organisations to redefine what success looks like, moving beyond short-term performance towards long-term value for society as well as markets.

Credible sustainability information plays a critical role in this transition. It supports better policy decisions, strengthens accountability, and builds confidence among investors and citizens alike. Without reliable information, sustainability commitments risk remaining symbolic.

Finance professionals are central to this process. By integrating sustainability considerations into financial decision-making, they help ensure that environmental and social objectives are pursued with discipline and transparency.

Technology, trust, and judgement

Digital technologies are reshaping Pakistan’s economy at speed. From financial services to public administration, new systems promise efficiency and access.

Yet technology also introduces new risks. Artificial intelligence and data-driven decision-making raise questions around transparency, accountability, and bias. Without strong governance, innovation can weaken trust rather than strengthen it.

Technology delivers lasting value only when guided by human judgement, ethical leadership, and responsibility to the public interest. Across Asia, economies that have recognised this balance have been better placed to scale innovation without eroding confidence.

Trust underpins every functioning economy. Citizens expect institutions to act with integrity. Investors rely on credible information. Businesses need predictable systems to plan and grow.

Professional standards, ethics, and accountability help sustain this trust. They ensure that decisions withstand scrutiny and that reforms serve the public interest, not narrow advantage.

Growth that endures is rarely accidental. It is built deliberately, through capable people, strong institutions, and a shared commitment to integrity.

For Pakistan, the work ahead is not about choosing between growth and responsibility. It is about recognising that one depends on the other. Skills, sustainability, and trust are not competing priorities. Together, they form the foundations of an economy that can adapt, recover, and prosper over time.

Melanie Proffitt is President of ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), representing over 257,000 members worldwide.