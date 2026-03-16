Trump warns NATO future at risk over Strait of Hormuz security

WASHINGTON – United States President Donald Trump has warned that the future of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization could be at risk if allied countries do not assist the United States in reopening and securing the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

In an interview with a British newspaper, Trump said Washington is currently in contact with Iran, but he believes Tehran is not yet ready to reach an agreement.

He said the United States is holding discussions with around seven countries regarding the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and is urging them to play a role in ensuring the safety of the crucial maritime route. Trump added that Israel is also cooperating with the United States in efforts aimed at securing the waterway.

The US president warned that if NATO member states fail to support the initiative, the alliance could face a difficult future.

“This meeting will only be meaningful if the countries benefiting from the route through the Strait of Hormuz help ensure its security,” Trump said.

Earlier, Trump had appealed to several countries, including South Korea, Japan, France, China and the United Kingdom, to send naval vessels to the Hormuz region in order to help safeguard global oil shipments passing through the vital route.

Despite the appeal, the international response has so far remained cautious. No country has officially announced the deployment of naval ships, while reports suggest that France, the United Kingdom, Japan and Australia have declined the request.